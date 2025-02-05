Team USA Starting Search to Replace Canucks Defenseman
For most of the season, the Vancouver Canucks have been led by their captain defenseman Quinn Hughes. An injury briefly held him from the Canucks’ lineup earlier in the season, but a new ailment has kept him out of the last two contests.
While the Canucks are likely Hughes’ main focus, he is slated to play a key role with Team USA at the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off. Without lacing up in each of the last two games, Team USA has started preparing to find a possible replacement in the lineup for Hughes.
Hughes is still skating regularly, but according to Chris Johnston on TSN’s Insider Trading, Team USA is closely monitoring the situation.
“The Canucks captain is known to be gutting through an injury the last few weeks,” Johnston said. “That’s forced Team USA, at this point, to at least prepare for the possibility that Quinn Hughes won’t be with them at the 4 Nations Face-Off.”
Team Canada defenseman Alex Pietrangelo already withdrew from the tournament, but has continued to play games with the Vegas Golden Knights. This alone makes it completely plausible that Hughes may withdraw, as well.
Hughes has already missed games and likely doesn’t want to risk furthering his injury with Team USA.
“Of course, the hope is still that he can get there,” Johnston said. “With this injury, and this timing, there is some concern whether or not he will be able to go.”
The 25-year-old defenseman is leading the Canucks in scoring with 14 goals and 45 assists for 59 total points in 47 games played. Hughes won the Norris Trophy last season as the NHL’s top defenseman and big things were expected from him and the Canucks in 2024-25.
This season has been a rocky road for the Canucks to say the least, but once the 4 Nations tournament wraps up, they should find themselves keeping up in the playoff race.
