Red Wings Prospect Ready for Next Step in AHL
The Detroit Red Wings are trying to end a nearly decade long playoff drought this upcoming season. Over the last few years, the organization has consistently ranked among the best prospect systems in the NHL, but that hasn’t translated to wins at the top level. The team is hoping a few of their best youngsters take the next step and become regular NHL players or become even more reliable and productive players in their lineup.
One of the Red Wings top prospects is preparing to take his own next step at the AHL level. The Wings selected the slick and speedy Swedish defender Axel Sandin-Pellikka with the 17th overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. Last year, he made his North American debut, playing in two games with the organization’s AHL affiliate, the Grand Rapid Griffins.
This year, he’s signed to his entry-level contract and the 20-year-old is ready for a crucial season in the AHL. The undersized, right-shot defender (5’11”, 175 pounds) is brimming with talent and potential as a future top power play quarterback and puck-mover, but he must adjust to the rigors of the AHL and NHL game. The Red Wings assistant director of player development Daniel Cleary, recently discussed what the team expects out of their top defensive prospect during the 2025-2026 campaign.
"I anticipate he'll play a regular role (in Grand Rapids), be good on the power play," he said. "We're going to work on his skating, his strength and his ability to move around the ice, especially in the neutral zone and in the defensive zone. He's got to spend a lot of time in the gym, working on skating, learning.”
Last season, Sandin-Pellikka played the year in the top Swedish league, the SHL. In 46 games with Skellefteå AIK, he recorded 12 goals and 17 assists for 29 points, once again displaying the offensive caliber he brings. He also starred for Sweden’s World Junior Championship squad. He was named the 2025 WJC’s best defenseman after recording four goals and six assists for 10 points in seven contests.
Now, he must adjust and broaden his game at the AHL level. He’ll get that opportunity this upcoming season, as Cleary indicated. The Griffins are one of the top AHL teams on a yearly basis, and Sandin-Pellikka should slide into a top-four defensive role immediately. That will allow him to face stout offensive competition, sharpening his defensive awareness and physicality. It will also allow him plenty of ice time to continue creating offense and scoring chances. Hopefully, this will be the opportunity that he needs to take the next step toward becoming a top defenseman for the Detroit Red Wings.
