Penguins Still Have Specific Trade Goals
After a brutal start to the 2024-25 season, the Pittsburgh Penguins have turned things around and put themselves right back into the thick of the playoff race. Before finding themselves tied for the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, it seemed like the Penguins were ready to make quite a few big trades ahead of the deadline.
While obvious names weren’t going anywhere, the Penguins may have to shift their outlook on deals as they keep stacking wins. According to Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts Podcast, the Penguins are open to making moves all over the lineup, but for certain targets.
“I look at Pittsburgh, the GM there, Kyle Dubas, has let everybody know that he still wants to get younger,” Friedman said. “He’s got defensemen, he’s got goalies, he’s got forwards, he’s got a bit of cap room. He’ll take a contract that you want to move, he’ll consider it as long as you give him something he wants.”
It’s not a new thing that Dubas and the Penguins have their eyes on a certain type of player, and it’s been clear since the offseason. The Penguins want to add young players who may just need a change of scenery to really reach their full potential.
Adding Cody Glass in the offseason was the first sign, before signing Anthony Beauvillier, and eventually trading for Phil Tomasino. Low-risk, high-reward pieces that can help the Penguins win now and possibly play a role on a successful team in the future.
“He prefers the Tomasino’s of the world,” Friedman said about Dubas. “Young players who are either in the NHL or ready to play in the NHL who need something a little different.”
Currently out with an injury, but Tomasino has scored four goals and three assists in 16 games with the Penguins this year. Beauvillier has 12 points in 42 games played and has been able to contribute all over the lineup. Glass has also delt with injuries, but has nine points in 30 games.
The Penguins have an 18-17-8 record for 44 standings points, tied with the Columbus Blue Jackets for the second wild card spot.
Names like Ryan Graves, Tristan Jarry, and Marcus Pettersson are all likely on the Penguins trade block as they look to take swings ahead of the deadline. The Penguins have certain targets in mind, and it sounds like they are open for business.
