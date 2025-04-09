Penguins Goalie Hilariously Fails to Help Blackhawks Forward
Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry played one of his best games in recent memory against the Chicago Blackhawks. He stopped all 26 Blackhawks shots for his 15th victory and second shutout of the season.
The shutout victory for the Penguins was the team's 32nd victory of the season and an excellent response to being eliminated from the postseason for a third straight year. While the final score was the major headline, a brief exchange between Jarry and Blackhawks forward Frank Nazar was the standout moment of the game.
In the third period, Nazar lost a skate blade in the offensive zone. It's one of the worst scenarios for a player, as they need help getting to the bench when this happens. Jarry was trying to help Nazar get moving, but it backfired hilariously. Jarry nudged Nazar with his goalie stick, but instead of propelling him towards the bench, it sent the forward down to the ice. Nazar's teammate, Tyler Bertuzzi, had to come over for further assistance. Bleacher Report Open Ice shared a clip of the game, and the Blackhawks' announce team found the entire moment quite amusing.
It was a rare light moment in the season for two of the NHL's worst teams. The Blackhawks stagnated in year two of the Connor Bedard era. They've won just 22 games and lost 56 in regulation and overtime. Bedard's faced criticism all year long despite leading the Hawks in points because he hasn't averaged a point-per-game. They enter an offseason that can shift the entire organization in either direction.
Meanwhile, the Penguins are trying to speed up their rebuilding process this summer. They've stockpiled draft picks for the next three drafts and have a boatload of salary cap space at the ready this summer. They could make some strategic moves to give their Hall of Fame core another Washington Capitals-like season in 2025-2026, or move totally into a tear-it-down rebuild and continue focusing only on young assets.
