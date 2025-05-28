Mike Sullivan Sends Special Thanks to Penguins Fans
Mike Sullivan spent 10 years as the head coach of the Pittsburgh Penguins. After a third straight absence from the Stanley Cup Playoffs, it was decided the Penguins and Sullivan would part ways. Now serving as the bench boss of the New York Rangers, Sullivan hasn’t forgotten, nor will he ever forget, his time in Pittsburgh and the success he had.
In a classy gesture from Sullivan, he took up space on a Pittsburgh-area billboard thanking the city and Penguins fans.
“Thank you, Pittsburgh,” the billboard reads. “Cup family is forever.”
Sullivan helped lead the Penguins to two Stanley Cup championships in his first two seasons with the Penguins in 2016 and 2017. At the time, they were the first team to win the Cup in back-to-back seasons since the 1997 and 1998 Detroit Red Wings.
He’s the only head coach to win the Cup twice with the Penguins and Sullivan would go on to become the winningest head coach in franchise history.
In 753 games behind the Penguins bench, Sullivan picked up a 409-255-89 record. Despite struggling to make the playoffs and a string of unimpressive runs, Sullivan still held an above .500 winning percentage in the postseason.
In 82 playoff games with the Penguins, Sullivan picked up a 44-38 record.
Sullivan may be with a rival organization now, but his name will forever be engraved on the Stanley Cup with the Penguins.
