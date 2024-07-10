Former Predators Center Diagnosed With CTE
Greg Johnson played 12 years in the NHL, piling up 785 games with four different teams. The final seven years of Johnson’s career were spent with the Nashville Predators between 1998 and 2006. From 2002 until retirement, he served as the Predators’ second-ever captain.
In July 2019, Johnson was found dead from an apparent suicide at the age of 48. Just over five years later, Johnson’s family announced that he was diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).
The Johnson family made the announcement through the Concussion Legacy Foundation. According to a release from the Foundation, Dr. Ann McKee diagnosed Johnson with CTE but was unable to determine the severity due to the manner of death.
“This diagnosis took my breath away,” said Kristin Johnson, Greg Johnson’s wife of 22 years. “Greg’s death shattered our world, and we never once thought this disease was something he struggled with.”
Johnson was never known as an enforcer in the NHL but rather a solid two-way forward who could play in all areas of the game. Before his death, Johnson was open about his concussion history.
“He experienced very few symptoms that we knew of, but he spoke of his concussions often,” Kristin said. “I remember the exact moment he told me his heart condition forcing him to retire was a blessing because he couldn’t take another hit. He knew his hockey career had a profound impact on his brain.”
Abnormal results from a routine physical ahead of the 2006-07 season forced Johnson to retire at 35.
Johnson’s family released the results of his brain tissue analysis to “raise awareness for the long-term effects of concussions and repetitive head impacts in hockey.”
Over his 12-year career, Johnson played in 785 regular season games, scoring 145 goals and 224 assists for 369 total points. In 37 career playoff games, Johnson picked up 13 total points (7G-6A).
A second-round pick of the Philadelphia Flyers in 1989, Johnson played with the Detroit Red Wings, Pittsburgh Penguins, Chicago Blackhawks, and Predators.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!