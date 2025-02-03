Potential Utah Hockey Club Logos Leak
As the Utah Hockey Club conducts its latest and potentially final round of fan voting for a permanent team name, some information the team probably didn't want out in the public has emerged.
On Monday, NHL insider Frank Seravalli confirmed that leaked logos for each of the three remaining options - Utah Hockey Club, Utah Mammoth and Utah Outlaws - are indeed legitimate. These logos were shown to fans at Delta Center, where they could vote for their preferred name at four consecutive home games, with the final game being on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Flyers.
The photos also include mockups featuring the logos on jerseys, but these are just their current jerseys with the diagonal "Utah" wordmark removed and replaced with the logos. Their final jerseys may end up looking similar to these mock-ups, but they are likely not fully indicative of the final design.
Notably, the logo for Utah Hockey Club features a yeti-like design. Utah Yeti(s) was widely considered the favorite for the permanent name, but the team opted not to pursue it after trademark disputes with YETI Coolers, LLC arose. Still, it's nice to see a potential piece of that idea survive.
The Utah Hockey Club only came into existence in April, when they acquired the hockey assets (players, coaches, draft picks, etc.) of the Arizona Coyotes, who suspended hockey operations at the same time. Due to the process unfolding so quickly, the team did not have time enough time to form a permanent identity for its inaugural season, instead opting to use temporary "Utah Hockey Club" branding. Fans seem to like the name well enough, though, seeing as it made it to the final three options.
It's unclear when the team will announce its permanent identity, but with this round of voting concluding on Tuesday, it will know which option won very soon.
