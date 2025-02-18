Team USA Invites President Donald Trump to 4 Nations Championship
The round-robin games have come and gone, and the stage is set for Team USA to take on Team Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game. The battle for gold will be a rematch between the United States and Canada, with their first meeting capturing the attention of many across the world.
America alone saw incredible viewership numbers in the first USA vs. Canada meeting, averaging 4.4 million viewers and peaking at 5.2 million. This time around, with a championship on the line, even more eyes are expected to be glued to their TVs, and Team USA is sending out a special invitation.
Minnesota Wild and Team USA general manager Bill Guerin went on Fox News and sent out a verbal invitation to President Donald Trump.
“We would love it if President Trump was in attendance,” Guerin said. “We have a room full of proud American players and coaches and staff. We’re just trying to represent out country the best way we can.”
Guerin sent that invitation to Trump before Team USA knew they would have a rematch with Canada, but the offer likely still stands.
Tensions quickly rose in the first meeting between the two teams with three fights breaking out in the opening nine seconds.
Since retaking office in late January, Trump has attended multiple high-profile sporting events. He became the first sitting president to ever attend a Super Bowl and most recently showed up at the Daytona 500.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in attendance for Team USA and Team Canada’s first meeting at the 4 Nations Face-Off in Montreal. President Trump attending the championship game in Boston only seems fitting.
Political tensions between the United States and Canada have been on the rise recently, as well, playing a hand in Canadian fans booing the American national anthem at multiple NHL and 4 Nations Face-Off games.
The reigning Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers recently visited Trump at the White House, with Matthew Tkachuk speaking at the event saying he’s “grateful to be an American.”
Tkachuk and Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov presented Trump with a custom Panthers jersey that read “TRUMP 47.” Tkachuk is now an assistant captain with Team USA.
