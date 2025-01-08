Report: Bruins Talking Blockbuster Trade With Canucks
Trade interest continues to grow around J.T. Miller or Elias Pettersson as the Vancouver Canucks work the phones and discuss the options with their feuding star forwards. The Canucks have been listening to what’s out there on both players, and teams across the NHL have expressed interest to various degrees.
According to a source with Responsible Gambler, the Boston Bruins are one of the teams in the mix with the Canucks. It’s not clear exactly who the Bruins may be targeting, but they are a team to watch as the saga in Vancouver unfolds.
“They’re talking to them,” an NHL executive confirmed to RG.
Of course, plenty of teams are likely “talking” to the Canucks, but the Bruins are in desperate need of help down the middle. The Bruins have been one of the more disappointing teams in the 2024-25 season, and their lack of center depth is playing a role in their shortcomings.
Pavel Zacha and Elias Lindholm line up as the top two centers, and both are struggling to produce at a successful rate. Adding a name like Miller or Pettersson would give the Bruins center depth an immediate, and much needed boost.
“I don’t know who for sure, but I know the Bruins wants to get deeper and younger up the middle,” the source told RG. “That seems like Pettersson, but it’s not about who they want; it’s about who the Canucks decide to move.”
Recent reports have indicated that Pettersson is more likely to be traded out of Vancouver. Pettersson is younger and more expensive but doesn’t have any trade protection for this season. Miller is 31 years old with a full no-move clause.
Pettersson is in the first year of an eight-year contract that pays him $11.6 million against the salary cap annually.
As for who the Bruins would have to send to Vancouver in return, the source had a few names that would fit in well with the Canucks.
“I’m thinking [Mason] Lohrei or Matt Poitras,” the source said. “On top of [Trent] Frederic or Zacha.”
The Canucks have a high price, and it’ll all depend on if a team like the Bruins are willing to match.
