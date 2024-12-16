Oilers and Panthers Meet in Stanley Cup Finals Rematch
The 2024 Stanley Cup Finals between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers was an epic series and one of the best Finals in recent memory. The Panthers captured the first Cup of their organizational history while the Oilers left disappointed and hungry for redemption in 2025.
The Oilers get their first chance to exact their revenge against the Panthers in a Stanley Cup Finals rematch. Edmonton and Florida meet for the first time since their seven-game contest as the Panthers travel to Alberta, Canada.
The defending champions are meeting the Oilers at a time when they are clicking and firing on all cylinders. The Oilers have won five straight games, they're 8-2-0 in their last 10 games, and they've leapt into a playoff spot in the Pacific Division. Compared to the sloppy and disjointed start to their season, the Oilers finally look closer to the Western Conference-winning team they were a year ago.
Thankfully their star duo are lighting the lamp with regularity. Leon Draisaitl has 45 points, putting him fifth in the NHL scoring race while captain Connor McDavid is in the top-10 with 41 points.
Meanwhile, the Panther have lost their last two games, but they were rolling along as well before dropping back-to-back matchups. Still, they're 6-3-1 over their last 10 games and remain in second place in the Atlantic Division. Despite a pair of recent losses, they remain one of the most dangerous teams in the NHL. Led by another productive campaign from Sam Reinhart, they have the seventh-highest scoring in the league with 108 goals scored through 31 games.
For both teams, this is a measuring stick game. The Oilers are red-hot, taking down some quality Western Conference foes over their winning streak. The ultimate test is the Panthers, who are looking to snap a two-game skid and keep pace in their own playoff race. For both teams, this is a measuring stick game in addition to a rematch of the 2024 Stanley Cup Finals.
