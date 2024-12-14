Former Capitals Goalie Focused on NHL Return
29-year-old goalie Zach Fucale played four games with the Washington Capitals during the 2021-22 season, but that stands as his only taste of the NHL. He picked up a 1-1-1 record over that stretch, which included a shutout in his NHL debut over the Detroit Red Wings.
Following the 2021-22 season, Fucale backstopped the Capitals' American Hockey League affiliate Hershey Bears to a Calder Cup championship in 2022-23. Since then, however, he’s been a top goalie in the KHL.
As a member of Chelyabinsk Traktor for the last two seasons, Fucale has tallied 38 wins in 71 games played. His run in Russia has caught the eyes of NHL organizations, and a return might be in his future.
According to ESPN’s Kevin Weekes, Fucale has hired top NHL agent Dan Milstein and is aiming for a return to the NHL.
“Hearing that Zach Fucale has hired Dan Milstein to facilitate his NHL comeback,” Weekes tweeted. “Fucale has been the top goaltender in the KHL for the past two seasons, and there’s significant interest from NHL clubs for the 2025-26 season.”
During his time in professional hockey in North America, Fucale bounced around between the AHL and ECHL with multiple organizations. Originally a second-round draft pick (No. 36 overall) of the Montreal Canadiens in 2013, he was just never able to find his footing in the NHL.
Before jumping to professional hockey, Fucale was nearly unbeatable in the QMJHL. In four seasons of junior hockey, he picked up a 134-49-14 record in 204 games played. In 2013, he led the Halifax Mooseheads to a QMJHL championship and soon after their first-ever Memorial Cup championship.
Fucale has proven to be a worthy goalie in every level of hockey but the NHL. It's been a few seasons, but teams may be willing to give him a well-deserved chance starting next year.
Goaltending has been a hot topic this year, and if that continues into 2025, expect Fucale's name to continue popping up.
