NHL Trades: Who's Likely On the Move in 2024-25?
The 2024-25 NHL season is officially underway, but it’s never too early to start looking at who may be on the trade block. The NHL’s trade deadline is set for March 7, 2025, but who may be on the move before the deadline rolls around?
Some names are obvious and already looking for a new home, but depending on the start of the season for some teams, key names might be out the door.
Cam Fowler – Anaheim Ducks
About to enter his 15th season in the NHL, veteran defenseman Cam Fowler is an early face on the trade block from the Anaheim Ducks. Fowler has spent the first 974 games of his career with the Ducks, but there might be a mutual feeling of “it’s time to move on.”
Fowler has been a leader in the Ducks locker room since he was 19 years old and he’s deserving of a chance to win. He won’t get that in Anaheim. He has two years remaining on his contract, but plenty of teams like the Minnesota Wild or Edmonton Oilers, would be happy to bring in a veteran blue-liner.
Nick Robertson – Toronto Maple Leafs
The saga between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Nick Robertson appeared to come to an end when they agreed on a one-year contract, but there might still be room for change. The 23-year-old got a fair shake at the NHL in 2023-24, but his spot wasn’t a total guarantee this year.
Robertson is set to start the year in the Maple Leafs NHL roster, but his spot in the lineup might not be to his liking. On an affordable one-year deal, if Robertson can prove himself to the league, there should be plenty of takers giving the Maple Leafs a call.
Nikolaj Ehlers – Winnipeg Jets
The Winnipeg Jets were all over trade speculation early in the offseason, and Nikolaj Ehlers was one of the highlight names possibly on the move. With the puck ready to drop on the Jets’ new season, Ehlers is still around, but it may not be for long.
If the Jets get off to a slow start and aren’t anywhere near the playoff race come the trade deadline, they may look to send the consistent scorer to greener pastures. In the final year of his deal, Ehlers earns $6 million against the salary cap. With a portion of that retained by the Jets, he’s an extremely attractive trade target.
Nazem Kadri – Calgary Flames
It’s pretty likely the Calgary Flames start the 2024-25 season poorly, opening them up to immense amounts of trade speculation. The primary name to keep an eye on will be Nazem Kadri. He’s in the third year of a seven-year contract at $7 million annually, but he’s proven to help teams win.
With the Maple Leafs, he had his fair share of controversy, but he was routinely one of their best players. With the Colorado Avalanche, he became a Stanley Cup champion. Kadri has straightened out his act since leaving Toronto and knows how to contribute to a winning team.
