Capitals' Alex Ovechkin Imparts Wisdom On Sharks Rookie Phenom
Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin is on the verge of NHL history. He's closing in on Wayne Gretzky's all-time goal scoring record, trailing by just eight goals with 16 games remaining in the regular season.
As the Capitals captain approaches hockey history, he's made time to impart some wisdom on the next generation of NHL stars.
The Caps are out west for a roadtrip, and their latest opponent is the San Jose Sharks and rookie phenom Macklin Celebrini. The most recent first-overall pick watched Ovechkin in his youth, and now will go against him for the first time in the NHL.
Celebrini is poised to be the next superstar in the NHL. A front-runner for the Calder Trophy as the league's top rookie, he's showed tremendous skill and upside as a teenager, something Ovechkin can relate to. Speaking to San Jose Hockey Now writer Sheng Peng, the legendary scorer shared some simple advice for Celebrini.
"Just be yourself," Ovechkin said. "Work hard, be smart, and everything’s gonna be good."
Ovechkin's always been a man of action. The way he plays on the ice speaks for itself and serves as a huge source of his leadership. Yet for a man who shows rather than tells, this was incredibly sage advice.
Ovechkin has been himself for two decades in the NHL. He's a motivated, highly skilled, entertaining hockey player.
That sort of sounds like the Sharks rookie who is taking the league by storm.
Celebrini has 20 goals and 29 assists for 49 points in 55 games this year. He missed some time with a lower-body injury earlier in the season, but he's still managed to improve every game.
The two first-overall picks meet for the first time when the Capitals visit the Sharks. It's a generational matchup seeing the 2004 and 2024 number one picks go toe-to-toe, and if Celebrini can be himself, he will likely find a modicum of the success Ovechkin's enjoyed in his NHL career.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!