Golden Knights Center Haunts Former Team
It's safe to say things have worked out well for Vegas Golden Knights superstar Jack Eichel. In the years since the Buffalo Sabres sent their former captain to Sin City, Eichel's career has taken off. He's been a point-per-game player in Vegas, developed into a defensive force, and helped the team capture a Stanley Cup in 2023.
Eichel has also terrorized the Sabres in the four seasons since the trade. They haven't met often, just four times since the 2021-2022 campaign, but each time Eichel performs his best. In those four contests, he has five goals and two assists to go with a plus-minus of +3.
Flash back to a November 2022 contest between the two squads. A motivated Eichel returns to Buffalo and humiliated the Sabres. He recorded a hat trick and an assist for a four-point night en route to an easy victory for the Golden Knights.
The Sabres and Golden Knights met earlier this season in an early January matchup. Eichel was excellent in a 3-1 victory, scoring a goal and adding an assist.
Eichel is having the best season of his NHL career, and he's reached a new level entirely since joining Vegas. Through 64 games, he has 20 goals, 59 assists and 79 points to lead his team and is closing in on 600 career points.
In his last five games, he's picked up six assists and is a huge reason why the Golden Knights have won seven of their last 10 contests.
Each time he faces his former team, he gives the Sabres more and more regret. The relationship broke down in Buffalo, but the result was the organization lost the most talented player to wear a Sabres uniform in 20 years.
Now, the Sabres have to find a way to stifle their former captain in another meeting between Vegas and Buffalo.
