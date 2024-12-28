Roster Choices Haunt Canada in Shocking WJC Loss
The entire bench for Canada was noticeably bewildered following their 3-2 shootout loss to Latvia at the 2025 World Junior Championship. Canada's second group stage game was a shocking wake-up call for one of the global hockey powerhouses. Coming off a fifth-place finish at last year's event, all of Hockey Canada has been vocal about how this year's tournament is about redemption and reclaiming the gold medal.
A loss to the Latvian squad has made one thing clear for Canada: their roster is not constructed to win at this event. Lots of chatter has been had around Hockey Canada's selection camp, with notable names being left off the final roster.
Power-less Play
The most glaring omission was forward Beckett Sennecke and 2025 draft-eligible winger Michael Misa. Sennecke is a big, physical winger prospect for the Anaheim Ducks who is excellent in his own offensive end and can be a bit of a pest in the defensive end. He was a late addition to Canada's selection camp, which definitely hurt his chances, but he would be the perfect addition to this team.
Where he would've helped the most is on the power play. To Canada's credit, they managed to net a huge goal with the man advantage against Latvia, but they finished the game converting on just that one power play opportunity. Sennecke has the vision, shooting ability and net front skills that could have made the difference against Latvia and made an impact throughout the tournament.
Misa has been one of the best players in the entire CHL this season, and he's making his own case to be the top pick at the 2025 NHL Draft. He's currently averaging a goal a game through 30 contests to go with 61 points this season. He has an undeniable offensive skillset, but he's also eager to engage physically on the ice. His game perfectly aligns with Canada's mission of being tougher and stronger in all three areas of the game, but he never even received an invite to the selection camp.
Canada's power play, as currently constructed, is costing them goals and wins. They turned to Tanner Howe, a pesky forward in his own right, as the net front option and he's been ineffective in the role through two games. Having Sennecke in that role or Misa's playmaking instead feels like a slam dunk decision in hindsight.
Who is the Anchor Now?
Defense has been just as big a concern for Canada. The power play was set to be quarterbacked by 2025-draft eligible prospect Matthew Schaefer. He looked at home in the role against Finland, but an upper-body injury could rob Canada of their top offensive defenseman for the rest of the tournament.
Now, there is no one to fill his role and be as productive. Oliver Bonk is not a top power play defenseman, but Canada trotted him out first for all four of their power play chances against Latvia.
Would having one of Zayn Parekh or Carter Yakemchuk fix that issue for Canada? The two were the most notable defensive omissions, but Canada would welcome both after seeing the consequences of lacking a No. 1 defenseman. Parekh and Yakemchuk provide similar skillsets to Bonk, Schaefer and Sam Dickinson, but it's clear that the trio Canada chose was not its best three possible choices.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!