Sharks Sign Rising Star to Bridge Deal
The San Jose Sharks are looking to take the next steps as one of the best young teams in the NHL, and are keeping around a key top prospect. Coinciding with the opening of free agency, the Sharks announced the signing of 22-year-old William Eklund to a three-year bridge contract.
Eklund’s new deal with the Sharks will earn him $5.6 million against the salary cap and kick off with the 2026-27 season.
About to enter the final year of his entry-level contract, Eklund became eligible for an extension when the free agency window opened.
Eklund has played NHL games in four seasons to this point of his career, with the last two being full-time runs with the Sharks. In 174 career games at the NHL level, Eklund has scored 35 goals and 75 assists for 110 total points.
The 2024-25 season was Eklund’s breakout year, notching 17 goals and 41 assists for 58 points in 77 games played.
The Sharks were once again one of the worst teams in the league, but are looking at youngsters like Eklund, Will Smith, and Macklin Celebrini to carry the organization into the future.
It’s not a long-term deal for Eklund, but the rising star has a great chance to prove his worth to the Sharks and cash in for a massive deal a few years down the line.
