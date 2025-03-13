Kraken Set Record With OT Winner
The Seattle Kraken didn’t waste any time when their meeting with the Montreal Canadiens went to overtime. With the score tied at four, Kraken defenseman Brandon Montour needed just four seconds of the bonus frame to seal the win in Seattle.
The Kraken’s OT winner put Montour’s name in the history books a couple of times. His overtime winner was the fastest overtime goal in NHL history and tied for the fastest goal to start any period in NHL history.
The last person to score that quickly in a period was James van Riemsdyk in March of 2014.
On the opening faceoff, Kraken center Chandler Stephenson pushes the puck forward while Montour slips behind the Canadiens skaters. Montour picks up the puck and has an immediate breakaway on goalie Jakub Dobes.
Montour didn’t need a deke or a fancy move to shake Dobes, just a hard wrist shot over the glove hand and found the back of the net just four ticks into the overtime period.
The Seattle crow erupts as they witness the historic goal and get to go home with the extra point out of overtime. The playoffs seem far-fetched for the Kraken this year, but that win helped them improve to 28-34-4 on the season with 60 standings points.
The Canadians, meanwhile, will want that game back as they saw a 4-2 lead slip away in the third period. Juraj Slafkovsky scored the third and fourth Canadiens’ goals to give the two-goal advantage, while Patrik Laine opened the scoring for Montreal with his 12th power play goal of the season.
Despite the defeat, the Canadiens secured an overtime point in the contest and improved to 69 standings points with a 31-27-7 record. A win would have tied them points-wise with the Columbus Blue Jackets who hold the second wild card spot with 70 points (31-25-8).
Regardless of the playoff implications, Montour made overtime history. Just as talk picked up about possibly extending overtime beyond five minutes, the Kraken decided they only needed a few seconds.
