Rangers Goalie Returns to Lineup
The New York Rangers are expecting a huge boost to their lineup in their next game. The team's star goaltender, Igor Shesterkin, has been absent since the calendar flipped due to an injury.
After missing the past few games, the Rangers goalie is ready to return to the lineup and help his team reclaim the second half of the season. NHL insiders Elliotte Friedman and Dan Rosen shared teh news of Shesterkin's return.
Shesterkin, like the rest of the his teammates in New York, has struggled this season. Despite signing the richest contract ever signed by a goaltender in NHL history, it hasn't been enough to get this team back in the Stanley Cup hunt. Through his first 27 starts of 2024-2025, he's posted the lowest numbers of his career. A goals against average of 3.10 and a .906 save percentage pair nicely with his 11-15-1 record, all of which would be the worst statistics he's ever had in the NHL if he continues this pace into the second half.
After a brief time off, however, the hope is that Shesterkin returns to his Vezina Trophy form and helps steady the ship in New York. The Rangers are plummeting this season, and while their season is likely past the point of saving, their star goalie can give them an excellent chance at doing the improbable. Currently, the Rangers are 18-20-2, putting them near the bottom of the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference standings.
The team will also welcome a new face to the lineup in their next contest. Forward Arthur Kaliyev, who the Rangers recently claimed on waivers from the Los Angeles Kings, is set to make his team debut. Rugged forward Matt Rempe is also expected to return to the lineup after concluding serving his eight-game suspension.
