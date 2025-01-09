Forward Depth Powering Panthers
Jesper Boqvist's two goal game led the Florida Panthers to a 4-1 victory over the Utah Hockey Club. The win kept the team within four points of the Atlantic Division lead and it also put Boqvist one goal behind his career best at just the halfway point of the 2024-2025 campaign.
Boqvist's performance continues a trend for the Panthers. Over the past few seasons, they've gotten the absolute most out of their depth forwards, with many of them posting their best offensive seasons while playing in Florida. In Boqvist's first season with the Panthers, he's the latest in the long line of bottom-six forwards powering the team to another playoff run.
Last year, it was center Kevin Stenlund. The fourth-line center plays a gritty and feisty game, but he found a scoring touch with the Cats during their Stanley Cup-winning campaign last year. Over 81 regular season games, he netted 11 goals and parlayed that into a new contract with the Utah Hockey Club.
Before that, it was Ryan Lomberg and Nick Cousins. During the 2022-2023 season, Lomberg reached new offensive heights and scored 12 goals in the regular season. Similarly, Cousins matched his best offensive campaign with nine goals and 27 points over 79 games.
Now, it's Boqvist's turn to be the breakout depth forward. He has some competition, however. 22-year-old Mackenzie Samoskevich, the team's 2021 first-round pick, is getting his first full-time gig with the NHL club and looks like a fit. He has seven goals and 12 points through the first 37 games and will likely be the second bottom-six forward to score 10+ goals for the Panthers this season.
Either way, the trend continues in Florida. Their star power at the top of the lineup is on par with the best in the league and receives the majority of the attention from opposing teams and media. Understandly so, but their depth is what continues to power them towards a repeat of their Stanley Cup championship.
