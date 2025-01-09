Kings Working Towards New Deal for Top Defenseman
Vladislav Gavrikov has been the most dependable defenseman for the Los Angeles Kings this season. The 29-year-old blue liner is leading the team in ice-time as he's off to the best offensive pace of his career.
The Kings defender has been invaluable to the team this season, especially in the absence of veteran franchise icon Drew Doughty. Still recovering from an ankle fracture, the void left by Doughty's injury has fallen largely to Gavrikov. In response, he's played his best hockey.
It's fitting timing for Gavrikov to play so sensationally, as his contract expires at the end of the season. In an interview with RG.org's Daria Tuboltseva, the Russian-born defenseman updated the status of his contract talks with the team and there wasn't much to report.
"Nothing so far," he said. "The club just asked me how I saw the situation. We shared our position, but it’s too early to discuss a new contract."
Gavrikov didn't seem deterred by where things were at. Why should he be? He's playing excellent hockey and putting himself in a position to earn a large deal wherever he signs next. For him, he's focused on continuing to help the Kings win while deciding on the terms and priorities of his next deal. Even with the trade deadline looming, he remains unconcerned.
"I have a full no-trade clause, so the trade deadline isn’t an issue for me – we have plenty of time,” he said. “I haven’t decided on the term yet, but my priority is a long-term contract. As for the financial side, we haven’t gotten to that yet."
Through the first 38 games of the season, Gavrikov is averaging nearly 24 minutes of ice-time per game. He's been the team's go-to defender in almost every situation and his veteran leadership is paying dividends in the continuined development of young blue liner Brandt Clarke.
The Kings and Gavrikov may still be a ways off from a contract extension, but there's no need to panic about that. It appears they are working towards that, but there's no rush. It seems like both sides are just enjoying the ride.
