Sweden's Third Line Crucial Against Finland
Following a thrilling overtime loss in their opening contest, Sweden is looking to pick up their first victory of the 4 Nations Face-Off. They get that chance on Rivalry Saturday when they take on their long-time international foe, Finland.
In order for Sweden to secure a win against the Fins, they will be counting on their dynamic third line to be the difference maker. Actually, calling the trio a third line is under selling it.
In reality, New Jersey Devils winger Jesper Bratt, Minnesota Wild two-way center Joel Eriksson Ek and Detroit Red Wings scorer Lucas Raymond would make an excellent top line on any NHL team. But in this tournament of superstars, it forces players into unusual roles and positions.
That hasn't stopped this trio from performing like Sweden's top line. The group combined for four points against Canada in their opening game, led by Raymond's two assists.
Going up against Finland, this trio poses a matchup nightmare. The Fins can be strategic in deploying Aleksander Barkov against one of their top lines, but they lack the depth to lock down all of the scoring the Swedes possess. The United States demonstrated how to exhaust and ultimately exploit the Finland defense, and Sweden can copy that blueprint.
That's where their third line comes in. Bratt is one of the most explosive skaters in the NHL, and his 128 bursts of 20 miles per hour or faster in 2024-2025 ranks in the 92nd percentile among all skaters. Eriksson Ek's top speed this year is 22.83 MPH, and Raymond is right there with a top recorded speed of 22.90 MPH.
Eventually, that speed combined with the playmaking and scoring ability they possess is going to overcome Finland. That's what Sweden is counting on in order to secure their first victory of the 4 Nations Face-Off.
