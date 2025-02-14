Golden Knights Defenseman Likely Out Longer than Expected
Team Canada suffered a big blow when it was announced that Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore will miss the remainder of the 4 Nations Face-Off due to an upper-body injury. Initially, the Golden Knights stated that Theodore will be out on a week-to-week basis, but there is belief he may be sidelined for more than just a couple of weeks.
According to Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts Podcast, Theodore’s timeline may put his return closer to the start of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
“It sounds like Theodore's timeline is pretty close to the playoffs from the best I can tell,” Friedman said. "It sounds like it's close but you just never know."
The Golden Knights seem to have this kind of situation every season. A player with a big contract goes on long-term injured reserve, opening a ton of salary cap space for them to be active ahead of the trade deadline.
Theodore makes $5.2 million against the salary cap and if he lands on LTIR, the Golden Knights will have that much more space to work with to add to their roster.
The Golden Knights are currently second in the Pacific Division with a 33-17-6 record. Their 72 standings points are tied for the most in the division with the Edmonton Oilers.
Theodore played just under seven minutes of ice time before taking a hit from Team Sweden’s Adrian Kempe. Theodore quickly left the ice, favoring his right arm and did not return to the game.
Theodore’s injury, it will not only play a role in the remainder of the Golden Knights season, but it puts Team Canada in a precarious position. The Canadians now only have six healthy defensemen and cannot add to their roster unless another blue liner goes down with injury or illness.
Star blue liner Cale Makar missed the most recent practice with an illness, but his status for a meeting with the United States remains uncertain.
Dallas Stars defenseman Thomas Harley has been labeled as the Canadians’ standby player.
