NHL Power Rankings: Blues Enter, Two Teams Fight for First
The Washington Capitals and Winnipeg Jets are the first two teams to secure their spot in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The playoff picture is taking shape, but many spots remain to be officially clinched. The St. Louis Blues have been red hot and are the latest team to push their way up the standings. Let's dive into the latest power rankings in the NHL.
10. St. Louis Blues
Winners of seven straight and eight of their last 10, the Blues have themselves securely in a Wild Card position in the West. They've been one of the best teams in the NHL over the past two weeks and that red-hot momentum could carry them to postseason success.
9. Florida Panthers
The Atlantic Division race between the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs is one of the more exciting races of the season. The two teams have identical records through 71 games.
The Panthers are finding their form, winning six of their last 10. It's even more impressive that it's happening without Matthew Tkachuk, Brad Marchand, and Aaron Ekblad.
8. Toronto Maple Leafs
The other half of the Atlantic Division race, the Maple Leafs are gearing up for a tough playoff road. The Leafs have been getting excellent play and leadership from captain Auston Matthews, and pending free agent forwards Mitch Marner and John Tavares are playing like they have plenty to prove before signing another contract. It's good times in Toronto as the playoffs await.
7. Los Angeles Kings
The Kings are also one of the hottes teams in the league right now, winning nine of their last 10. They are one of the best teams in the league on home ice, with a record of 26-3-4 when playing in Los Angeles. They've jumped over the Edmonton Oilers for second place in the Pacific Division and trail the Vegas Golden Knights by five points with 12 games to play.
6. Vegas Golden Knights
The Pacific Division leaders are rolling along, going 6-2-2 in their last 10. They carry a goal differential of +51, which is unsurprising given their loaded offensive group. What's stood out recently is their goaltending play improving. It's coming at the perfect time, as that position is the biggest question mark heading into the postseason.
5. Carolina Hurricanes
With a lock down defense, all four lines buying in, and an incredibly fast lineup, the Hurricanes have surprised the entire league after being deemed the losers of this year's trade deadline. The second place team in the Metropolitan Division is in an excellent spot. They have home ice nearly secured for the opening round, and will likely face a beaten up New Jersey Devils team in the first round. The way they're playing, the Canes should have no trouble seeing round two.
4. Colorado Avalanche
The Colorado Avalanche have taken flight since the NHL Trade Deadline. They've won eight of their last 10, including three in a row. Nathan MacKinnon continues scoring at a lightning pace, and their deadline additions are giving the squad the exact boost they needed. The upcoming first round matchup between them and the Dallas Stars will feed the NHL and its fanbase.
3. Dallas Stars
The Dallas Stars are such a good hockey team. Every position is deep and plays hard. Their entire locker room is gelling and playing for one another, too, making the combination of skill and determination difficult to overcome. Their goalie, Jake Oettinger, is finding his elite form once again. The Stars are the biggest challengers to this next team in the West.
2. Winnipeg Jets
The Winnipeg Jets are facing mounting pressure as they finish out one of the strongest regular seasons of their franchise's history. The top seed in the West, the Jets have an imposing team that can beat you in multiple ways. Some injuries have popped up recently to create obstacles, but the Jets are still one of the top Stanley Cup favorites.
1. Washington Capitals
The best team in the NHL for months now has been the Washington Capitals, and they remain so in the latest power rankings. The first team to clinch a playoff spot has been ready for the postseason since the new year, and their captain is leading the charge. Alex Ovechkin sits seven goals shy of history, and the Caps are also looking to help Ovi make history in the postseason.
