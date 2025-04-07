Blues Center Named Third Star of Week
The St. Louis Blues are the hottest team in the league as they try to win their 13th straight game. Thanks to a superstar-level performance from center Robert Thomas, the Blues are one win away from clinching a 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs berth. After another stellar week, Thomas was named the NHL's Third Star of the Week ending April 6th.
Joining the Blues forward was an unsurprising choice at number one. Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin was named the First Star of the Week after breaking the NHL's all-time goal scoring record. Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki also stood out and was named the Second Star of the Week.
Thomas played in three games over the past week. He collected two goals and five assists for seven points. While he only scored twice, each of those goals came in the clutchest of moments as he delivered the game-winning goals against both the Pittsburgh Penguins and Colorado Avalanche.
The highlight of his week came against the Avalanche. In addition to scoring the clinching goal, he added three assists for a four-point performance. It was the seventh time in his career that he scored four points in a game. According to NHL.com, the Blues' star is leading the league in scoring since the team's winning streak began, recording 23 goals over the last 12 games. The 25-year-old forward has 21 goals and 54 assists for 75 points in 66 games to lead the Blues in scoring.
Thomas has St. Louis confidently entering the postseason. With a 43-28-7 record, the Blues currently hold the top Wild Card spot in the Western Conference. If the playoffs started today, they'd face the Pacific Division-leading Vegas Golden Knights in the opening round.
