Blues Forward to Miss Multiple Games
The St. Louis Blues are the hottest team in the NHL riding a franchise-long 11-game winning streak right into a playoff spot. While the Blues are still hunting down a playoff berth, they will have to play some time without a key forward.
Dylan Holloway was an early exit in the Blues’ overtime victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins, suffering a lower-body injury in the first period. Holloway did not return for the rest of the game, and won’t see game action for some time.
According to Blues head coach Jim Montgomery, Holloway will be out of the lineup for the next “couple of games.”
Montgomery said the Blues are still waiting for full results from doctors to determine a prognosis.
The Blues have five games remaining in their season and Holloway has been a crucial piece of their lineup all season. In 77 games played, the 23-year-old forward has 26 goals and 37 assists for 63 total points.
Over the course of the 11-game winning streak, Holloway has scored five goals and added 10 assists for 15 points.
Holloway is in his first season with the Blues after they signed him and defenseman Philip Broberg to offer sheets over the summer. The Edmonton Oilers didn’t match the offers being made by St. Louis, making Holloway and Broberg Blues.
In their first year with the Blues, Holloway and Broberg have become key pieces and are a big reason for their recent run of success and fight for a playoff spot.
The Blues were a middle of the pack team with a huge possibility of missing the playoffs not long ago. Their winning streak has catapulted them into a playoff spot with some separation between them and the rest of the pack.
