Canadiens Gaining Trust in Rookie Defenders
While the Montreal Canadiens continue pursuing a Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference, the hill they must climb is becoming steeper. It's been an improvement record-wise for the Habs, and they are currently just five points out of a playoff spot. Despite the improvements, they have six teams in front of them in the Wild Card standings, making their challenge that much harder.
What could help the Canadiens secure a spot in the postseason is embracing their youth on defense. Already this season, the team has shown more and more trust in their rookie defenders. With less than 30 games remaining, the team is showing more faith than ever in their young blue liners, and a focus on giving them their proper ice-time will be a benefit to this team both in the immediate and future.
The Canadiens have already fallen in love with rookie defender Lane Hutson. The 20-year-old puck-mover has risen to the rank of top defender in Montreal as well as leading all rookies in scoring this season. Through 54 games, he has three goals and 38 assists for 41 points while averaging 22:32 minutes of ice-time per contest.
The Habs are doubling down on the rookie presence by giving Logan Mailloux his first re-call since being demoted to the American Hockey League back in November. The team's first round pick in 2021 has two goals and four points in six NHL games and 22 points in 36 AHL contests.
During his first game back up with the club, Mailloux immediately slotted into a top-four spot and looked ready and capable. Skating with veteran Mike Matheson, Mailloux skated just under 14 minutes of ice-time, but made the most of it. He scored his second goal of the season and displayed his beautiful wrist shot in the process.
With these two firmly in the mix on defense, the Canadiens have one of the youngest top-four groups in the NHL. Growing pains are a guarantee, but the Canadiens shouldn't sweat it as they come. They must embrace it and keep allowing their rookie defenders to earn more trust and a larger role with the organization.
