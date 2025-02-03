Hurricanes Predicted to Sign Superstar Forward to Massive Contract
The Carolina Hurricanes made a ton of noise when they pulled off one of the biggest blockbuster deals the NHL has seen in a long time. In a three-team move with the Chicago Blackhawks and Colorado Avalanche, the Hurricanes landed Taylor Hall and Mikko Rantanen.
While a move for Hall was a bit more predictable, no one expected the Hurricanes to swipe Rantanen from the Avalanche. One of the reasons the Avalanche felt good about moving on from their top goal scorer was the likelihood they wouldn’t meet eye-to-eye on a contract extension.
Rantanen is in the final year of his contract, and he’s hoping to see a huge raise with his next deal. Rumors have speculated he’s looking for somewhere around what Leon Draisaitl recently signed with the Edmonton Oilers, eight years at $14 million annually.
The Avalanche didn’t want to meet that number, but the Hurricanes may be open to negotiations. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman pondered what Rantanen’s next deal will be on the 32 Thoughts Podcast. He believes the Hurricanes might be able to get a deal done at a lower average annual value, but much higher total salary.
If Rantanen was to reach the free agent market, the longest he could sign for is seven years. If he gets seven years at $14 million annually as a free agent, that would land him at $98 million in total.
“This is my theory, they’re going to offer him more than that on eight years,” Friedman said. “Not more than $14 million, more than $98 million.”
The Hurricanes will have the advantage of being able to offer an eighth year for an extension. With the advantage of an extra year, the Hurricanes might be able to lower the AAV to below $14 million, but still surpass the $100 million threshold.
“They’re going to offer him maybe $100 million,” Friedman said. “Somewhere around there, but they’re going to beat $98 million. My guess is they try to keep the AAV around $13 million, maybe a bit less.”
While the Blackhawks are helping retain some of Rantanen’s current salary, his deal earns him $9.25 million against the cap. He’s looking for a big pay day, and the Hurricanes may have the advantage of an exponentially increasing salary cap.
With an extra year to offer and a few more million dollars to work with in cap space, the Hurricanes may try and get Rantanen to lower his ask on AAV, but give him the eighth year to make him one of the highest-paid players in NHL history.
Rantanen has played four games with the Hurricanes since his trade, and has a goal and an assist in that time. Before leaving Colorado, he racked up 25 goals and 39 assists for 64 total points.
