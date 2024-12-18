Canucks Emerging as Landing Spot for Sabres Defender
NHL insider Elliotte Friedman set the Vancouver Canucks and Buffalo Sabres fanbases abuzz when he speculated that a blockbuster trade between the two clubs could beenfit both sides. He suggested a massive move, where the Canucks send Elias Pettersson to Buffalo for forward Dylan Cozens and defender Bowen Byram. It was purely speculation and chatter on a recent episode of his 32 Thoughts podcast, but it caught the hockey world's attention.
But according to The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta, the Sabres and Canucks have had trade discussions this season. Unsurprisingly, Vancouver has their eyes set on 23-year-old defender Bowen Byram. Pagnotta elaborated further on a recent edition of The Latest.
"Vancouver and Buffalo have had trade talks and they seem to be centered around Vancouver's interest in Bowen Byram," he said. "That seems to be genuine. Now whether this evolves into this big blockbuster type deal, we'll have to wait to see."
The mega-trade Friedman proposed is likely a bit of a stretch, but the rumors continue swirling around Byram and his trade availability. The Canucks have been tied to multiple left-handed defenders since the seaso began and that isn't likely to end any time soon.
The biggest holdup in all of this is whether the Sabres actually want to deal Byram or not. There's no pressing need on Buffalo's end. While Byram is in the final season of his current contract, he'll be a restricted free agent at its expiry. That gives the Sabres flexibility throughout the offseason to negotiate a new deal or go to arbitration if needed.
It's also possible the Sabres want to lock up the young blue liner for the long term to add to their defensive core. Joining captain Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power, Buffalo currently has one of the best defensive trios in the NHL and they are all 25 years of age or younger. It's no guarantee the Sabres want to deal Byram, but that doesn't mean the Canucks won't continue trying.
