Lightning, Stars Ideal Stanley Cup Finals Matchup
The Dallas Stars and Tampa Bay Lightning meet for the second time this season in an upcoming contest. The Stars netted two quick goals in the third period to earn a 4-2 victory, but for the majority of the game it was a even battle.
Entering this rematch, the Lightning and Stars might be previewing this year's Stanley Cup Finals. Both teams have emerged as dangerous teams that are threats in their respective conferences. In many ways, they mirror each other, which makes the prospect of these two teams battling it out for the championship that much more tantalizing.
The first thing that sticks out is their potent offensive attack. It starts with a few elite players. For the Stars, it's Mikko Rantanen and Jason Robertson. Then they have quality supporting talent in players like Matt Duchene, Wyatt Johnston, Evgenii Dadanov, Mikael Granlund, and Mason Marchment.
For the Lightning, it's Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point. Then there's 30-goal scorers Jake Guentzel and Brandon Hagel, Oliver Bjorkstrand, and Mitchell Chaffee all pitching in consistent offense.
It's led them to having two of the highest goal differentials in the NHL this season. The Lightning have the third-best differential in the league with a +57 and the Stars are right behind them, with a +52 differential.
But it's not just their offensive capabilities that's led to their high goal differentials and winning records. It also helps that the both organizations have some of the best two-way players in the game that provide elite defense in addition to their offense.
Look at Stars center Roope Hintz. He has 25 goals and 55 points this season, but is also a Selke Trophy candidate as the league's top defensive forward. He's a stifling defensive presence, wins face-offs, and is out there in the most important situations.
The same can be said for Lightning forwards Anthony CIrelli and Nick Paul. Two of the team's best penalty killers, they are also 20-goal scorers who can play up and down the lineup.
What these teams share above anything else is game changing goaltending. Lightning net minder Andrei Vasilevskiy remains one of the best goalies and players in the NHL. He's likely to be a Vezina Trophy finalist this season with another 30-win campaign, 2.24 goals-against average, and .920 save percentage. He's also a two-time Stanley Cup winner capable of stealing a series all by himself.
The same can be said for Stars backstop Jake Oettinger. He's been excellent since first arriving in the NHL, winning 30 games or more in four straight campaigns. He's also been stellar in the postseason, posting a 2.24 GAA and .915 save percentage in 19 playoff games last season.
There's roughly 10 teams that have reasonable claims for being Stanley Cup contenders, but the Lightning and Stars are at the top of that list. Each roster is loaded and experienced. That will be on display in this upcoming matchup, which will hopefully serve as a preview for the 2025 Stanley Cup Finals.
