Canadiens Keep Close Tabs on Top Russian Prospect
The Montreal Canadiens believe they have a real star in the making when it comes to their top prospect Ivan Demidov. Recently turning 19 years old, the top Canadiens prospect is putting together an outstanding season in the KHL, despite not getting adequate playing time.
While averaging under 10 minutes per game, the future Canadiens star has six goals and 14 assists for 20 total points, and is one of the top producers on SKA St. Petersburg. Playing alongside former NHLers like Tony DeAngelo, Evgeni Kuznetsov, and Nikita Zaitsev, Demidov is standing out.
In an interview with Responsible Gambler, Demidov noted that the Canadiens are keeping in touch and regularly checking in on the progress that’s being made in Russia.
"We keep in touch with Montreal,” Demidov told rg.org. “I get messages from team representatives after games. It’s not after every game I play, but quite often; maybe once every week or two.”
Members of the Canadiens front office, including executive vice president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton, took a trip to St. Petersburg to see their future star in person as he progresses. Demidov is appreciative that the Canadiens are taking such a hands-on approach to his development.
The Canadiens selected Demidov fifth overall at this past NHL Draft, and there is hope he is another big piece of what should be a bright future in Montreal. Demidov hasn’t signed an entry-level contract with the NHL club yet, but once he’s free from his team in the KHL, he’s sure to make the trip across the pond.
Demidov is projected to put up 40 points in this KHL season, which isn’t bad for his first full-time stint in Russia’s top league, but he expects more.
"I wouldn't say I'm completely satisfied with my season,” Demidov told RG. “You can never be 100% happy… Physically, I feel good, and I don’t feel the weight of the season on my body; there aren’t any major problems. I don’t even feel much difference between playing in junior hockey and in the KHL. Sure, I had to adjust at first, but now it feels fine.”
The Canadiens are clearly excited about what the future may hold for Demidov. He has a high ceiling and is sure to be a key piece of the future in Montreal.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!