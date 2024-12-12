Ducks Forward Undergoes Knee Surgery
The past two seasons have been a tough stretch for Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras. The 23-year-old center was seeking to reestablish himself as a premier player for the Ducks, but a knee injury sidelined him after just 24 games this season.
According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, the Ducks' first-round pick from 2019 underwent successful knee surgery on his meniscus. He will be out for around six weeks, but from Friedman's understanding, the Ducks believe things are much better than anticipated.
"Anaheim's Trevor Zegras had surgery today to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee. He's out six weeks," Friedman wrote on his X account." It's actually much, much better than was initially feared. So good news for Zegras and the Ducks, thankfully.'
Ducks reporter Eric Stephens of The Athletic chimed in via his X account as well to confirm Friedman's rumblings. According to Stephens, there is a positive outlook on the situation and Zegras will hopefully be able to put his knee issues to bed after this recovery process.
"Just got the word," he wrote in response to Friedman's initial update. "Much better than they anticipated. Word is he should be back to full strength in the knee once recovery period ends."
Zegras was able to play in 24 games this season before the injury forced him out, but he wasn't the top-line player he was hoping to be. He had just four goals and six assists for 10 points. The season before, he was limited to just 31 games, scoring six goals and 15 points.
The production is a far cry from the player he was during this first two and a half seasons. After impressing during his first 24 games, he exploded as a sophomore in the league, with 23 goals and 38 assists in 75 games. He followed that up with 23 goals and 42 assists in 81 games, but has failed to be fully healthy since.
