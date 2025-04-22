Jets' Connor Hellebuyck Sheds Postseason Ghosts in Game 2 Victory
Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck is the best at his position. Despite valid arguments to the contrary, no goaltender has performed better over the past two seasons than the Jets' superstar. His 2024-2025 regular-season performance was among the best individual seasons by a goalie in the NHL's modern era.
The postseason has been a completely different story for Hellebuyck and the Jets, however. The elite netminder has struggled in nearly every postseason series he's appeared in, and the ghosts of those struggles haunted him in Game 1. Despite the Jets earning the victory, it was largely due to the team's top forwards saving the day.
The Jets' top players were their best players again in Game 2. The only difference was that this time, it included Hellebuyck. He rebounded in superb fashion in the series rematch. After surrendering three goals on 17 shots in Game 1, Hellebuyck locked down his crease. He stopped 21 out of 22 shots against him in Game 2, helping the Jets take a 2-0 series lead.
The performance was similar to exorcising a demon. You could see the shell of Hellebuyck's former playoff self fading away as he returned to his elite form once again.
This is an absolute disaster scenario for the St. Louis Blues.
The Blues entered the postseason as one of the hottest teams and ready to continue their surprising run by knocking off the top-seeded Jets. They made an excellent effort in Game 1, forcing Hellebuyck to give up a few soft goals in the loss. It gave the Blues' offense considerable optimism entering Game 2.
That optimism evaporated as the game clock hit 0:00. Now, the Blues are dealing with the MVP candidate Connor Hellebuyck. If they want to maintain any hope of surprising Winnipeg in the first round, they must find a way to solve a revitalized Vezina Trophy-winning goalie. Good luck, St. Louis.
