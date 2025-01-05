Ducks Sign Forward to Contract Extension
The Anaheim Ducks may still be deep in the midst of a rebuild, but they hope to have things turned around in the very near future. Frank Vatrano may not be a prospect, but the Ducks are making sure he plays a big role in growing the team.
The Ducks announced they have signed Vatrano to a three-year contract extension to keep him in Anaheim through the 2027-28 season. Vatrano is signing one of the more unique contracts in the NHL with $3 million coming in base salary and $9 million in deferred salary.
The rest of the money will come a decade from now. Starting in 2035, Vatrano will get $900,000 from the Ducks each year for 10 years.
“Frank is an important member of our team and is committed to the organization moving forward,” Ducks General Manager Pat Verbeek said. “He is a hard-nosed, competitive player with a gift for scoring goals. We couldn’t be happier for Frank to sign for three more years.”
Vatrano was set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2024-25 season, but the new plan is to keep him in Anaheim through 2028.
“Ever since my family and I got here three years ago, the fans, teammates, and staff have welcomed us with open arms,” Vatrano said in a video posted to the Ducks’ social media. “This is something we will be forever grateful for. I see how bright our future is here, we’re making turns in the right direction.”
Vatrano has played 601 career games at the NHL level with 169 goals and 122 assists for 291 total points. In 37 games played this year, he has nine goals and 11 assists for 20 points.
The Ducks hold a 16-18-4 record and seventh in the Pacific Division, but there is real hope they are close to turning things around and becoming a contending team in the Western Conference.
