Canucks Extend Newly Acquired Forward
The Vancouver Canucks remain busy as the NHL waits for game action to resume. The organization announced they signed a new contract with newly acquired winger Drew O'Connor.
The Canucks inked O'Connor to a two-year, $5 million extension. Team General Manager Patrik Allvin shared his excitement about O'Connor and the deal with the team's press release.
"Drew has really made a good first impression since joining our team from Pittsburgh at the beginning of the month,” he said. “We like his size, speed and ability to get in on the forecheck and hound pucks."
O'Connor arrived in Vancouver along with defenseman Marcus Pettersson in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Pettersson has also signed an extension with the Canucks.
The versatile forward has played in 57 games during the 2024-2025 campaign between the Penguins in Canucks. He's collected eight goals and 18 points, including two goals in his first four contests with Vancouver.
Another reason for this deal is the upside the Canucks see in O'Connor. Still just 26 years old, he has room to grow in his game and has already shown an ability to score at the NHL level. Allvin cited his potential as another reason for this extension.
"Our staff also feel confident that they can help Drew take his game to another level," he said. "And we are excited to see what the future holds for him with the Vancouver Canucks."
O'Connor entered the NHL with the Penguins organization. He signed as an undrafted free agent in the spring of 2020 after a successful collegiate career. Over parts of five NHL seasons, he's appeared in 214 games with 32 goals, 36 assists, and 68 points. Last season was a career-high campaign with the Penguins. Over 79 games, he netted 16 goals and added 17 assists for 33 points.
