Golden Knights Forward Issued Hearing for Incident Against Oilers
The Vegas Golden Knights are down 2-0 in their second round series with the Edmonton Oilers and might be without a couple of key players heading into Game 3. Defenseman Brayden McNabb was injured in the overtime period, while Golden Knights forward Nicolas Roy is set for a hearing following a cross-checking incident against Oilers forward Trent Frederic.
Just over five minutes into the overtime period, Roy landed a hard cross-check to Frederic’s face, earning the Golden Knights forward a five-minute major and 10-minute game misconduct.
The NHL Department of Player Safety deemed just 15 penalty minutes wasn’t enough and have issued a hearing for the 28-year-old. The hearing will be held over the phone and opens the door for a possible suspension.
According to the NHL, they are reviewing the play on the grounds of cross-checking, but reserve the right to make adjustments during the review process.
During the play, Roy took his attention away from the puck and landed a deliberate cross-check to Frederic’s face. Roy’s stick made direct contact with Frederic’s mouth.
Frederic fell to the ice clunching his face, but he returned to the Oilers bench and didn’t miss any time.
Roy finished Game 2 with 17 total penalty minutes, taking a high-sticking minor in the second period.
