Kings, Oilers Preview Fiery Playoff Series in Upcoming Matchup
The Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings will meet for the fourth consecutive time in the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Before they meet again in the postseason, they will square off in one final regular-season contest.
With such a late-in-the-season meeting between the Kings and Oilers, it's sure to raise the temperature between the squads. The rivalry grows deeper and more intense by the year, and things could boil over in their final tune-up before the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The Kings have held the edge over the Oilers this season, winning two of their previous meetings.
The Oilers have held the edge in the postseason meetings, winning the last three series against the Kings.
A huge key to victory in this matchup and in their playoff series is goaltending. The Kings have found a reliable answer in veteran Darcy Kuemper. The starting goalie for the 2022 Stanley Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche, Kuemper has solidified the position in Los Angeles.
The Oilers are hoping Stuart Skinner's health is at 100% and he can improve upon his postseason play in 2024. In his absence, backup Calvin Pickard has carried the load, but the Oilers anticipate Skinner being the number one goalie in the playoffs. Skinner can set that tone with a well-played game against the Kings.
Another storyline to follow is if there is any residual tension between Kings winger Adrian Kempe and Oilers captain Connor McDavid. During a contest in January, Kempe was penalized and subsequently fined for slew footing McDavid. There was no retaliation at their most recent game, but with the playoffs just days away, perhaps the Oilers are willing to send a message to their first-round opponent.
These two teams don't need much to antagonize one another. They are fierce rivals and both have excellent chances to win it all in 2025, but they must go through one another first. The preview showing will set the tone for what is sure to be one of the most intense opening round series in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
