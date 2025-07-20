Three Breakout Goalie Candidates for 2025-26 Season
The Ottawa Senators hope that goaltending is a position of strength this upcoming season. It's a similar sentiment felt around the NHL, as just a few spare organizations can confidently say with honesty that the position is a strength. In the most unpredictable position, let's take a look at three goalies who could surprise during the 2025-2026 campaign.
Leevi Merilainen - Ottawa Senators
The goaltending position is secure in Ottawa, right? Linus Ullmark is heading into his second season with the organization, and the former Vezina Trophy winner will surely be more comfortable with the Senators.
I have a hunch that won't be the case, however, leaving Leevi Merilainen as an option to break out and take on a bigger role. The Senators are a playoff team, and they won't be able to wait out any goalie struggles in the loaded Atlantic Division. Merilainen is a tall and rangy goaltender who showed some glimpses of excellence in 12 appearances last season.
Arturs Silovs - Pittsburgh Penguins
The Penguins went out and acquired Arturs Silovs from the Vancouver Canucks after he backstopped the Canucks' AHL affiliate to a Calder Cup championship. The 24-year-old Silovs sat behind a logjam at the position in Vancouver, but now he has the chance to become the starter in Pittsburgh. His competition goes from Thatcher Demko and Kevin Lankinen in Vancouver to Tristan Jarry and 23-year-old Joel Blomqvist. At the least, Silovs will be splitting starts at the NHL level and could emerge as the new number one for the Penguins.
Yaroslav Askarov - San Jose Sharks
The San Jose Sharks' net is now solely under the control of Yaroslav Askarov. He spent last season getting acquainted with the organization, splitting time between the NHL and AHL. He stood out in the AHL, but was peppered with high-danger shots against at the NHL level and looked overmatched.
The Sharks have made a concerted effort to improve their entire roster, which should only benefit Askarov. He looks to make 50 starts or more this season at the NHL level, and if he does, we could all be discussing the breakout campaign he puts together. The 23-year-old is twitchy, athletic and long in net. He has all of the tools and confidence to become another young bright spot in San Jose.
