Three NHL Coaches Who Could Be Fired Next
The Boston Bruins made the first big change of the season, dismissing head coach Jim Montgomery in just his third year with the team. It was a much needed change for the Bruins, who have been stumbling and struggling through the first quarter of the season. Montgomery won't be the only coach fired this season, so let's take a look at the next three likeliest candidates around the league.
Mike Sullivan - Pittsburgh Penguins
It's a surprise he wasn't the first coach fired this season after the Penguins stumbled out of the gate again, but Sullivan's time in Pittsburgh is on its last leg. The two-time Stanley Cup champion has lost that powerful presence that defined his team. Now plunging head first into a rebuilding process, Sully knows his days as the Penguins' coach are numbered.
Andrew Brunette - Nashville Predators
This could be a situation similar to Mongomery's firing, where it's not exactly a reflection of the coach's performance, but rather the best and possibly only option the franchise has for change. The Predators continued to need a wake-up call one quarter of the way through the regular season. Sitting just a few points out of last place in the Central Division, the Preds have significant money invested in a group that they can't move on from easily. The only logical next step is to replace the head coach and hope for a dramatic shift. A few more weeks of losing will put the final nail in Brunette's coffin.
Jared Bednar - Colorado Avalanche
The safest of the three candidates on this list is Jared Bednar of the Colorado Avalanche, but that shouldn't make him comfortable. The Avalanche have been stricken with injuries and shuffling lineups to start the 2024 season, but there is something off about the team despite all that. Nathan MacKinnon is playing like an MVP again, but it might not be enough to guide this team back to the playoffs. Bednar has the longest leash of these three coaches, but it's drawing just a bit tighter as the team remains in the middle of the Central Division.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!