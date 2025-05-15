Maple Leafs Starting Goalie Not Traveling for Game 6
The Toronto Maple Leafs are on the verge of another massive playoff collapse and will likely be without a key face as the team travels for Game 6. On the brink of elimination against the Florida Panthers, the Maple Leafs will continue to be without starting goalie Anthony Stolarz.
A head injury has kept Stolarz away from the Maple Leafs lineup since Game 1 against the Panthers. Stolarz has skated a couple of times since then but is not ready to return to the lineup.
According to Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube, Stolarz likely isn’t traveling with the Team to Florida for Game 6.
“I doubt it,” Berube said on if Stolarz will head to Florida with the team.
After taking multiple blows to the head, Stolarz was experiencing severe side effects including vomiting and needing stretchered to a local hospital. A heavy shot straight to the mask followed by Sam Bennett skating into his head took Stolarz out of the game and likely out of the series.
Despite the progress being made toward a return, the Maple Leafs might not see Stolarz until next season as they find themselves losers of three straight to the Panthers.
The Maple Leafs’ season is on the line as they travel to Florida down 3-2 in the series. Joesph Woll has been the go-to netminder for the Maple Leafs since Stolarz left in Game 1, and the team hasn’t had the same rhythm since.
Stolarz has played seven games during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs and holds a 4-2 record with a .901 save percentage and 2.19 goals against average.
