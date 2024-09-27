Maple Leafs Avoid Disaster With William Nylander Injury
The Toronto Maple Leafs may have just narrowly avoided disaster in their most recent preseason game. In the opening period against the Montreal Canadiens, William Nylander was taken out of the game, for what the Maple Leafs called, precautionary reasons.
While skating to keep up with an attacking Canadien, Nylander was given a push in the back from his teammate, Nick Robertson. It’s common for teammates to give each other such boosts, but Nylander might not have been expecting it as he fell to the ice and slid into a different Canadiens skater.
Nylander’s head collided with Christian Dvorak’s knee, causing Nylander to remain on the ice for a few moments. Eventually, Nylander got to his feet but when straight down the runway and did not return to the game.
Nylander had only played 4:08 in five shifts to that point of the contest. Robertson went on to score the game-winning goal.
Following the win, the Maple Leafs informed everyone that Nylander’s injury shouldn’t be anything to worry about. Head coach Craig Berube didn’t mince words in providing the update.
“He’ll be fine," Berube said. "Nothing to worry about.”
The slingshot is a common play in hockey, but Robertson likely wants to take that moment back. It’s a preseason game and his put one of the Maple Leafs’ biggest stars’ health in jeopardy.
The Maple Leafs are lucky Nylander is likely going to be fine, as his removal from the game was just a precaution.
Teams like the Los Angeles Kings aren’t as lucky as veteran defenseman Drew Doughty might be out for a while after suffer a brutal-looking leg injury in his preseason match against the Vegas Golden Knights.
While the Maple Leafs say Nylander will be ok and it was just a precaution, it is still something to monitor as the regular season approaches.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!