Maple Leafs HC Praises ‘Elite’ Canadiens Defenseman
The Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens are set for a critical meeting. The Canadiens are still trying to clinch a playoff berth, and a win against their divisional rival would seal their spot in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The Maple Leafs are fighting to win the Atlantic Division, and won't let the Canadiens slide past them. Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube says his team must focus on limiting the Habs' top rookie and elite defenseman.
Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson is putting together a Calder Trophy-worthy season. He leads all rookies in scoring with 64 points. He's quickly established himself as a premier defenseman in the NHL due to his speed and quick thinking. He's played difficult minutes against skilled opponents, yet he's still managed to climb the team's positional depth chart while gaining more and more responsibility.
Berube spoke about how elite Hutson is already.
"He's an elite player back there," Berube said. "He's hard to handle. He drives a lot of their offense, and he's so good with the puck, at transporting it up the ice and doing things in the offensive zone that you normally don't see."
As the Habs try to clinch their playoff spot, they're counting on Hutson to continue producing. The Leafs may struggle to contain him, but it's clear from Berube's statements that the team's top priority is stifling the rookie defender.
The Maple Leafs are expected to start veteran Anthony Stolarz against the Canadiens. The veteran goalie has won six consecutive starts, improving his season record to 19-8-3 with a 2.28 goals-against average and .922 save percentage. The Leafs hope Stolarz is the right call and will reach a seventh straight victory.
With a victory, the Canadiens would officially clinch a playoff berth. A rivalry win always means a little more, but this one will be even more special for the Habs if they secure their place in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!