Capitals' Alex Ovechkin Out vs. Blue Jackets
Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin has had himself quite the week, becomign the NHL's all-time leading goal scorer on Sunday and partaking in numerous celebrations upon returning to the nation's capital.
So, some time off may be in order.
Ovechkin will be a healthy scratch for the Captials' matinee game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, Bailey Johnson of the Washington Post reports. This will be Ovechkin's first game out of the lineup since he returned from a broken fibula in late December.
Ovechkin, 39, has 70 points (42 goals, 28 assists) in 62 games this season, defying Father Time after a down year in 2023-24.
The good news is that there's nothing physically wrong with Ovechkin, he's just taking a day off to rest. With the Capitals already clinching the Metropolitan Division title and the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, they can afford to rest some of their stars to prepare for the playoffs.
Ovechkin isn't the only star out for Sunday's game, as defenseman Jakob Chychrun is also a healthy scratch for the second-straight game.
Chycrun, who the Capitals acquired in an offseason trade with the Ottawa Senators, has a career-high 47 points (20 goals, 27 assists) in 72 games. Washington recently rewarded the 27-year-old with an eight-year extension worth $72 million ($9 million AAV).
Ovechkin and Chychrun's absences are great news for the Blue Jackets, whose playoff hopes are on life support. They essentially have to be perfect and get a ton of help in order to make the playoffs.
Even if the postseason is unlikely at this point, the Blue Jackets have a lot to be proud of, as they've exceeded all expectations after the tragic death of star forward Johnny Gaudreau in the summer.
Puck drop from Nationwide Arena is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET. The Capitals and Blue Jackets will also meet Sunday in Washington to conclude their season series.
