Top Senators Defensemen Offer Unique Postseason Advantage
The Ottawa Senators are heading back to the postseason, ending an eight-year playoff drought. The last time they were in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, they suffered a heartbreaking double overtime loss in the Eastern Conference Championship to the eventual champions, the Pittsburgh Penguins.
The last eight years have been difficult for the Senators, but this year feels transformative for the franchise. That major change is fueled by the ascension of defenseman Jake Sanderson while fellow top defender Thomas Chabot continues excelling. The presence of two number-one defensemen on their team offers them a distinct advantage entering the postseason.
That advantage is simple - they'll have one of Sanderson or Chabot on the ice for most of the game. The rest of the Eastern Conference squads have plenty of star defensemen to go through, but they don't have two defenders capable of logging 30 minutes of ice time. This durability and endurance advantage could help Ottawa surprise the field with close games and overtime looming.
Sanderson has emerged as the team's top defenseman this season, and it's been a pleasure for the Senators' coaching staff and management to watch. He leads the team in ice time and averages 24:23 minutes per game.
In 78 games, he has 11 goals and 44 assists for 55 points. He ranks 10th in scoring among NHL defensemen this season. With 28 coming on the power play, he's demonstrating dominance at even strength and with the man advantage. His breakout season will likely earn him Norris Trophy votes for the first time in his career.
It's made Chabot's game even more effective, too. He is no longer the top option on the Senators' blue line, but he's still a force at 5-on-5. With 41 points in 78 games, he's scored only seven of those points on the power play. Sanderson has usurped as the top unit's quarterback, but Chabot's even-strength play is still imposing. The Senators are scoring 53% of the goals while he's on the ice at even-strength.
Whoever plays the Senators has a heavy burden to carry. Not only must they find a way to neutralize Sanderson, who has quickly become one of the most dynamic defenders in the NHL, but they will also have to render Chabot less effective, something opposing teams have struggled with all year long. It's a distinct and notable advantage for Ottawa as they enter their first postseason in eight seasons.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!