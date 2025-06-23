Maple Leafs Not Close on Extension With John Tavares
The Toronto Maple Leafs are a key team to watch this offseason as they look to revitalize their team and fanbase following another early playoff exit. Numerous changes are expected within the Maple Leafs organization, with some already taking place ahead of the NHL Draft and the opening of free agency.
Despite a lot of retooling on the horizon, one key name was expected to stick around with the Maple Leafs, but things might be getting rocky. John Tavares is just days away from becoming a free agent and has yet to sign an extension in Toronto.
Both the Maple Leafs and Tavares have expressed interest in continuing their relationship, but they are yet to meet on common ground with a new contract.
“The word that I’ve heard here is that Toronto is trying to be creative,” Elliotte Friedman said on the 32 Thoughts Podcast. “I think Tavares could get the Brock Nelson deal on the open market. I don’t think Toronto wants to do that.”
Friedman noted that in any contract discussion, the player and their agent will always want more than what the team is willing to offer. That’s no different with the Maple Leafs and Tavares.
Nelson recently re-signed with the Colorado Avalanche for three years at $7.5 million annually. Tavares is coming off of a contract that earned him $11 million each year, and a pay cut is expected, but he could still earn a ton of cash as a free agent.
The Maple Leafs, however, likely don’t want to go as high as $7.5 million like the Avalanche did with Nelson.
“I’ve heard that Toronto is trying to be creative,” Friedman said. “And Tavares isn’t biting on what they are doing.”
Friedman noted that things could change quickly, but it also aligns with what the Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun wrote recently.
“The Leafs and John Tavares’ camp, led by agent [Pat] Brisson, still haven’t found their sweet spot on an extension,” LeBrun writes. “Wherever each side is, it wasn’t close enough as of Saturday.”
There isn’t much time left for the Maple Leafs to lock up their former captain before he officially hits the open market. Tavares wants to stay in Toronto, but he also has his sights on a certain dollar amount.
