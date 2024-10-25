Maple Leafs Fans Share Displeasure With Jersey Toss
The Toronto Maple Leafs are 4-4-0 to start the 2024-25 season, which isn’t terrible, but back-to-back four-goal losses have made the fans antsy. In their most recent loss to the St. Louis Blues, one fan let the Maple Leafs know just how high the expectations are in Toronto.
After going down 5-1 late in the third period, a fan at Scotiabank Arena tossed a Maple Leafs jersey over the glass and on the ice. New Maple Leafs forward Steven Lorentz collected the sweater and removed it from the ice.
Jersey tossing is a pretty common occurrence for hockey fans, especially in Canada when their team isn’t meeting their standard. The Maple Leafs have aspirations of the Stanley Cup, but continue to not fall well short.
The loss to the Blues was the second straight four-goal loss, the first coming to the Columbus Blue Jackets by a score of 6-2. According to Sportsnet Stats, it was the first time the Maple Leafs have lost by four or more goals in back-to-back games since 2015.
New head coach Craig Berube was clearly upset with his players earlier in the contest against the Blues. Judging by the final score, Berube had his reasons.
One big reason for the Maple Leafs’ early struggles can be chalked up to their power play. Dating back to the 2023-24 regular season, they’ve scored just 13 goals in 121 attempts. That’s a 10.7% success rate and includes their first-round exit in seven games to the Boston Bruins.
That is far from where the rate should be considering the personnel on the Maple Leafs roster. Auston Matthews scored 69 goals last season while William Nylander potted 40 himself.
The Maple Leafs players, coaches, front office, and fans expect so much more than what they’ve seen so far. One playoff series win over the last eight years has forced the fans to lose patience.
Success is expected in Toronto and it’s up to the Maple Leafs players to bring glory to the organization for the first time in 57 years.
