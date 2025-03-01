Avalanche and Rangers Nearing Multi-Player Trade
The NHL’s trade deadline is just under a week away and teams are starting to load up for deep playoff runs. The Colorado Avalanche have already made a blockbuster trade, but they’ve called up the New York Rangers for reinforcements.
First reported by Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the Avalanche are adding Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren and forward Jimmy Vesey. Friedman reported that 24-year-old forward Juuso Parssinen and veteran defenseman Calvin de Haan are heading to New York.
TSN’s Pierre LeBrun added that defensive prospect Hank Kempf is also heading to Colorado.
27-year-old Lindgren is arguably the biggest piece of this trade, playing in the final year of his contract worth $4.5 million. A stout defensive defenseman, Lindgren has played 387 career games with 12 goals and 87 assists for 99 total points.
The Rangers are also retaining 50% of his remaining salary.
Lindgren has been a top pairing defenseman for the Rangers for the last few seasons, starting his career during the 2018-19 season.
The Rangers were hoping to sign a new deal with Lindgren, but without an agreement reached, moving him seemed like the best option.
Vesey has bounced around the NHL a bit since being a top college free agent, but he’s carved out a respectable career for himself. In 616 career games played, the 31-year-old has scored 100 goals and 92 assists for 192 career points.
Vesey is also in the final year of a two-year contract that earns him $800,000 against the salary cap.
Of the whole multi-player deal, de Haan has the most NHL experience with 676 games over the course of 13 seasons. In that time, he has 24 goals and 124 assists for 148 career points.
de Haan entered the 2024-25 season on a one-year deal with the Avalanche that $800,000.
Just before the turn of the new year, Parssinen was traded to the Avalanche from the Nashville Predators. In 37 games played this season between the Avs and Preds, he has four goals and seven assists for 11 points.
Parssinen has 126 career games under his belt with 18 goals and 30 assists for 48 total points.
To complete the deal, the Avalanche are also sending a second and fourth-round draft pick to New York.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!