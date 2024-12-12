Utah Hockey Club Claim Former Wild Defenseman
The Utah Hockey Club are adding to their blue line as the midway point of the season inches closer. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman shared that the team used the waiver wire to claim defenseman Dakota Mermis after the Toronto Maple Leafs waived him and forward Alex Nylander the previous day.
Defense has been a need for the Utah Hockey Club all season. Injuries have dragged their blue line down, with. critical players like John Marino and Sean Durzi suffering long-term injuries. Now the team has another defender with NHL experience in Mermis.
Mermis joins the Utah team after last playing in the NHL with the Minnesota Wild last season. During the 2023-2024 campaign, he recorded a career high 47 NHL games with the Wild. He averaged 14:05 of ice-time and ended that run with three goals and five assists for eight points and 33 penalty minutes.
While he was called up briefly to the Maple Leafs, he never played a game for the NHL team. He has however made NHL appearances with the departed Arizona Coyotes and New Jersey Devils. In total, he's played in 74 NHL games, scoring four goals and adding eight assists for 12 points.
Mermis has also played a significant amount of time in the AHL. The left-handed defender has 10 seasons of professional hockey to his credit. His best professional season statistically came during the 2022-2023 campaign with the Iowa Wild of the AHL. He played in 63 games and recorded 26 points.
Mermis turned professional after playing amateur hockey in the Ontario Hockey League, United States Hockey League, and a season in the NCAA.
