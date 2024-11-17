Capitals Goalie Gets Shot at Revenge vs. Golden Knights
The Washington Capitals made a strong investment in their goaltending position this summer. Sending a pair of third round picks to the Vegas Golden Knights, the Caps acquired right-handed catching goalie Logan Thompson to pair with Charlie Lindgren in net.
So far, that duo in net is working wonders for the Capitals. The team is 11-4-1 through 16 games and looks like a sneaky contender in the Metropolitan Division.
The goalies' next challenge comes with Thompson getting a chance at a revenge game against the team that traded him. The Capitals face-off against the Golden Knights in a rematch of the 2018 Stanley Cup Finals and is also the first time Thompson will play against the Knights since being traded to Washington.
For Thompson, leaving the Golden Knights was a bittersweet event. Following the trade, he dicussed how strange it was with NHL.com.
“Yeah. It’s weird,” the new Capitals goalie said. “I’ve never been traded before in juniors or pro, so a lot of emotions still running through me and it’s going to take a couple days to process. The only thing I’ve ever known in the NHL is the Golden Knights, so it’s going to be different.”
So far, Thompson is making the most out of his new opportunity with the Capitals. In eight starts, he's gone 7-0-1 to collect at least one point for his team in every appearance. His goals against average of 2.71 and save percentage of .906% are dependably good, but not elite, and those numbers remain right in line with his career averages. That being said, he's giving the Caps a huge boost in each of his starts in 2024 and his performance has earned some attention from Team Canada for the upcoming 4Nations Face-Off.
Now, Thompson has the chance to do it again against his former team. With a bit of extra motivation, don't be surprised if the Capitals' net minder has himself a stellar game against the Golden Knights.
