Oilers’ Connor McDavid Returns to Lineup
The Edmonton Oilers are trying to clinch their spot in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. They take on the St. Louis Blues needing a win to secure their berth in the postseason, and the team is getting a huge boost for their contest.
The Oilers announced that captain Connor McDavid returned from injury and is in the lineup against the Blues. With his return, the Oilers are also playing with five defensemen and 13 forwards.
McDavid last played in a March 20th contest against the Winnipeg Jets, but didn’t complete the game. Injuries have been a thorn in the side of McDavid all season long, but he's still managed to play in 63 games and collect 26 goals and 64 assists for 90 points. Despite missing 14 games, he's still the team's second leading scorer and is ninth in the NHL.
Getting McDavid back will hopefully boost the Oilers’ chances of claiming the second spot in the Pacific Division. They are currently battling it out with the Los Angeles Kings for second place and the right to have home ice in the opening round. As the Oilers and Kings prepare for their fourth consecutive meeting in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, every advantage counts.
The Oilers are also seeking retribution for their shortcomings last year. They took the Florida Panthers to the brink in the Stanley Cup Finals, but fell short in Game 7. This year, they hope that their superstar duo of McDavid and Leon Draisaitl can lead them to the promised land.
First, they must get past the Blues and secure their chances to play for the Stanley Cup. The Blues are one of the hottest teams in the NHL lately and just had their 12-games winning streak snapped by the Winnipeg Jets. Seeking their own playoff berth, McDavid’s return is set to be an explosive contest with massive playoff implications.
