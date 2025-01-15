Utah Forward Fined for High-Sticking Against Canadiens
The Utah Hockey Club hosted the Montreal Canadiens for the first time since their move from Arizona and it quickly became a physical affair. Utah and the Canadiens combined for 42 penalty minutes and the NHL Department of Player Safety decided to step in regarding one particular instance.
The NHL has decided to fine Utah forward Jack McBain for high sticking against Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher. The fine will cost McBain $4,166.67, the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement.
According to the NHL, the offense occurred in the opening seconds of the second period. McBain was assessed a two-minute minor penalty for high-sticking.
The Canadiens did not score on the ensuing power play opportunity. Despite all of the penalties taken between both teams, there was only one power play goal scored in the entire game.
Utah scored the game’s opening goal on the power play but ended up losing to the Canadiens by a score of 5-3.
Neither McBain nor Gallagher recorded a point during the meeting.
McBain recently turned 25 years old and is playing in his third full season at the NHL level. In 202 career games he has 32 goals and 38 assists for 70 total points.
Gallagher has been around for quite some time, but only ever played with the Canadiens. In 795 career games in Montreal, he has scored 228 goals and 215 assists for 443 total points.
